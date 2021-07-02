FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.84.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

WNEB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Western New England Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31. The company has a market cap of $199.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $9.24.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 16.18%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,440,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,000 after buying an additional 172,920 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $748,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,764,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 188,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 76,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.