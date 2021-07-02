FY2021 EPS Estimates for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BHP Group in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $6.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.03.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BHP. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,140.50.

NYSE BHP opened at $72.41 on Friday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,981,599 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $553,843,000 after buying an additional 180,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $199,007,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,535,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,906,000 after buying an additional 257,110 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,493,000 after buying an additional 404,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,717,000 after buying an additional 605,893 shares during the last quarter.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

