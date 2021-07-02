FY2021 EPS Estimates for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.52.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.72. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

