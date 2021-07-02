FY2021 EPS Estimates for Valeo SE Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Valeo in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valeo’s FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Valeo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.07. Valeo has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

