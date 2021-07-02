FY2022 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Boosted by Wedbush

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for CarMax in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.94 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.02. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2024 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

KMX has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens lifted their target price on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

KMX opened at $130.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $138.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.07.

In other CarMax news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,478 shares of company stock worth $43,944,169. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

