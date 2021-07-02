FY2022 EPS Estimates for Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) Boosted by Cormark

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nomad Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.24.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

NSR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Wednesday.

NSR opened at C$9.67 on Friday. Nomad Royalty has a twelve month low of C$8.78 and a twelve month high of C$18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$547.78 million and a PE ratio of 24.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

About Nomad Royalty

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.