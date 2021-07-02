Gables Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,614 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.0% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,185,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after buying an additional 810,676 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.83.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $271.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $271.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.