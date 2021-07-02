Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Shares Up 4%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) shot up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.06 and last traded at $8.06. 467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Galaxy Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

