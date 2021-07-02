GAMB (GMB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,002.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last seven days, GAMB has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GAMB has a market cap of $9.79 million and approximately $4,002.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00052962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.58 or 0.00681768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00080331 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GMB is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

