Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.29. Gencor Industries shares last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 52,591 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gencor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $174.38 million, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 115.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gencor Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gencor Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 181.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gencor Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:GENC)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

