Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.29. Gencor Industries shares last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 52,591 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gencor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $174.38 million, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.65.
Gencor Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:GENC)
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
