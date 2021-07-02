Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 26.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 296,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106,841 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $97,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 698.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Generac by 5.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 203,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,722,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 94.3% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 57,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 27,844 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 133.3% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

GNRC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $413.72. 6,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.59 and a 52-week high of $417.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $339.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.67.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,414,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,870 shares of company stock worth $10,249,340. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

