General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.710-$3.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $60.46. 39,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770,419. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.01.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,264. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

