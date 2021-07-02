Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) & Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) and Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.0% of Genesis Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of Holly Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Genesis Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Holly Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Genesis Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Holly Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Genesis Energy pays out -39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Holly Energy Partners pays out 74.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Genesis Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Holly Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Genesis Energy has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holly Energy Partners has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genesis Energy and Holly Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genesis Energy $1.82 billion 0.80 -$416.68 million ($1.54) -7.69 Holly Energy Partners $497.85 million 4.86 $170.48 million $1.88 12.21

Holly Energy Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genesis Energy. Genesis Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Holly Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Genesis Energy and Holly Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesis Energy -26.35% -19.67% -2.89% Holly Energy Partners 42.24% 39.33% 9.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Genesis Energy and Holly Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesis Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75 Holly Energy Partners 0 3 4 0 2.57

Genesis Energy currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.54%. Holly Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential downside of 15.03%. Given Holly Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Holly Energy Partners is more favorable than Genesis Energy.

Summary

Holly Energy Partners beats Genesis Energy on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico. This segment owns interests in approximately 1,422 miles of crude oil pipelines located offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. Its Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services segment offers sulfur-extraction services to refining operations; and operates storage and transportation assets. This segment provides services to ten refining operations; and sells sodium hydrosulfide and caustic soda to industrial and commercial companies involved in the mining of base metals. Its Onshore Facilities and Transportation segment offers onshore facilities and transportation services to Gulf Coast crude oil refineries and producers by purchasing, transporting, storing, blending, and marketing crude oil and refined products. It operates trucks, trailers, railcars, and terminals and tankage with 4.2 million barrels of storage capacity in various locations along the Gulf Coast. This segment also transports crude oil and carbon dioxide (CO2). It owns four onshore crude oil pipeline systems with approximately 450 miles of pipe in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas; and four operational crude oil rail unloading facilities in Baton Rouge and Raceland, Louisiana, as well as Walnut Hill, Florida and Natchez, Mississippi. Its Marine Transportation segment offers waterborne transportation of petroleum and crude oil in North America. This segment owns a fleet of 91 barges with a combined transportation capacity of 3.2 million barrels; and 42 push/tow boats. In addition, the company produces natural soda ash. Genesis Energy, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Units. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as distillates, such as high- and low-sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil. It operates 26 main pipelines; crude gathering networks; 10 refined product terminals; 1 crude terminal; 31,800 track feet of rail storage; 7 locations with truck and/or rail racks; and tankages at 6 refining facility locations, as well as 5 refinery processing units. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

