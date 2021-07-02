Genesis Healthcare (OTCMKTS:GENN) Trading Down 0.1%

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.32. 594,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,790,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GENN)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

