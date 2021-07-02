Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 30,673 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $45,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 777.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $61.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.07. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $473,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $261,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,325.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,962 shares of company stock worth $5,890,100 over the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

