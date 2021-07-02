Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,977,843 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Associated Banc worth $42,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,739,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,745,000 after purchasing an additional 806,340 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,698,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,860,000. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,761,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

ASB opened at $20.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In other Associated Banc news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,316,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $103,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,545.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,362. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

