Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 822,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,443 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $46,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTB. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4,045.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CTB opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.30. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

