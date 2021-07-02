Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 916,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,359 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $45,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $51.98.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.