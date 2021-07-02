Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 107,377 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,455,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,377 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $44,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 137,912 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMPL opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.59. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

