Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 24,259 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,259 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.67% of Plexus worth $43,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Plexus by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 21.8% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 57,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 11,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 10.0% during the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

Shares of PLXS opened at $91.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $64.35 and a one year high of $101.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $282,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,636,839.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $193,545.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,344.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,755 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

