Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 39,438 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $43,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. David Loasby bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 49.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.55. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.70 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.