George Weston (TSE:WN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$118.35. George Weston shares last traded at C$118.15, with a volume of 167,080 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WN shares. CIBC boosted their price target on George Weston from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$117.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get George Weston alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$115.70. The stock has a market cap of C$17.95 billion and a PE ratio of 66.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.15.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that George Weston Limited will post 8.3100003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total transaction of C$963,561.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,251,068.70.

George Weston Company Profile (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.