Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $1.98 Million in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter worth about $486,000.

DiamondHead stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,524. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

