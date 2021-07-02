Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $2.23 Million in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLAMU. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter worth $4,955,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter worth $3,139,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter worth $3,012,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter worth $2,976,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter worth $2,083,000.

SLAMU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. 3,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,607. Slam Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $1,487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

