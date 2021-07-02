Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $2.60 Million in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 262,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of Vector Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $9,281,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $7,425,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $5,544,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $4,950,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $3,187,000.

Shares of VAQC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 79,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,113. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

