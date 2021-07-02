Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $4.22 Million in Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 419,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Crucible Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crucible Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crucible Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $503,000. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRU traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.68. 6,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,331. Crucible Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

