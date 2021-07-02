Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.43 Million Investment in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Sun Country Airlines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNCY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.13. The stock had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,696. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $240,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

