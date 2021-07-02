Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 194,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 129.95% of Driven Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $10,546,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $85,615,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $911,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $766,000.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $30.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,844. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $329.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.