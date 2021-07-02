Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $12,500,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $7,000,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $4,999,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $3,500,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $3,296,000.

Get ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of ACTDU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,988. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.10. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.