Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Holdings Lowered by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,854,000 after buying an additional 135,944 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 316,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,008,000 after purchasing an additional 31,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.26. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $103.02. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

