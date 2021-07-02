Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

GEI stock traded up C$0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching C$24.07. The stock had a trading volume of 304,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,014. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$17.60 and a one year high of C$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.00. The stock has a market cap of C$3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.95.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.44%.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total value of C$478,827.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

