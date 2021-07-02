Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Givaudan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $92.76 on Thursday. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $73.05 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.36.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.