Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Shares of GLAD opened at $11.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.20. The company has a market cap of $389.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.46. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $11.96.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.19 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 110.80%. On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 12.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 145,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 15,805 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 607,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 98,338 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 227,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 113,635 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 292,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

