GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,500 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GSK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Libertas Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,554.47 ($20.31).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,443.07 ($18.85) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,370.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner bought 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,889.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

