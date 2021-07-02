GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $40.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.6367 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 69.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.