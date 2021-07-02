Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. Global-e Online has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

