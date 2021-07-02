Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. Global Medical REIT posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,293,000 after buying an additional 53,164 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 16,740 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 30.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMRE traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.88. 9,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,578. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $904.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.18%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

