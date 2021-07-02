Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will announce sales of $27.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.35 million and the lowest is $25.80 million. Global Medical REIT posted sales of $22.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $110.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $116.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $119.84 million, with estimates ranging from $105.66 million to $138.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%.

GMRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

GMRE stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.87. 8,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,578. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

