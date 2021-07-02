Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.35 Million

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will announce sales of $27.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.35 million and the lowest is $25.80 million. Global Medical REIT posted sales of $22.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $110.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $116.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $119.84 million, with estimates ranging from $105.66 million to $138.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%.

GMRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

GMRE stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.87. 8,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,578. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.