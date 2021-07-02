Global Water Resources, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0243 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Global Water Resources has raised its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 263.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 161.1%.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

GWRS stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $398.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 872.50, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.55.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 1.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $80,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,848,537 shares in the company, valued at $29,669,018.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,907.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,855,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,437,875.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,459 shares of company stock worth $202,753. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.