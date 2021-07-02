Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the May 31st total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Global X Internet of Things ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.75. The company had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,247. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $35.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 27,232 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 27,034 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

