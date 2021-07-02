Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Down 28.1% in June

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLUC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. 8,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,617. Glucose Health has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.24.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. Its principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels.

