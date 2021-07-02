GoChain Market Cap Hits $18.70 Million (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One GoChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $18.70 million and $198,555.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GoChain has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GoChain

GoChain (GO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,138,125,875 coins and its circulating supply is 1,087,250,882 coins. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

