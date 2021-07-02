Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Price Down 3%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)’s share price dropped 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.16 and last traded at $11.17. Approximately 4,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,853,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

GOGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair raised Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. Gogo’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gogo news, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 50,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Gogo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

