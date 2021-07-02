Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Price Down 3%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)’s share price dropped 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.16 and last traded at $11.17. Approximately 4,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,853,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.
GOGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair raised Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.22.
In other Gogo news, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 50,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Gogo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.06% of the company’s stock.
About Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).
