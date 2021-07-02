Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.25.

GSV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

GSV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. 7,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,896. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71. Gold Standard Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.14.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gold Standard Ventures will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24,091 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Gold Standard Ventures during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 61.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 82,042 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 567,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 272,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

