Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 339 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,585,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,376,000 after acquiring an additional 142,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,894,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,385,000 after buying an additional 279,636 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,188,000 after buying an additional 87,934 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,989,000 after purchasing an additional 51,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $328,704,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

NYSE:HLT traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.05. 28,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,419. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $132.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.75.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

