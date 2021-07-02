Golden State Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,870,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,214,000 after acquiring an additional 576,023 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,708,000 after acquiring an additional 997,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,101,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,817,000 after acquiring an additional 424,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $850,633,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,081,000 after acquiring an additional 624,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.78. The company had a trading volume of 57,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292,705. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.