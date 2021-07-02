Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $428,000 Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Qorvo by 5.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Qorvo by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

QRVO traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.28. The company had a trading volume of 13,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,236. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.69 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.48.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $981,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,024,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

