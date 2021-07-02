Golden State Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,738,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SOXX traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $450.10. 9,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,694. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $269.85 and a 1-year high of $455.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.68.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.