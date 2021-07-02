Golden State Wealth Management LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $142,625,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $82,338,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,975,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after acquiring an additional 319,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 281,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,087,000 after acquiring an additional 199,452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $117.13. 2,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,207. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.74. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $76.83 and a one year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

