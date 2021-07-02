Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,514 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,843 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,514 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $31,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $43,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

CMCSA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.09. The company had a trading volume of 211,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,992,688. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $266.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $39.03 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.47.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

